Victoria's Game Management Authority will begin its annual aerial survey of the state's game duck population on Monday.
The survey will be conducted by experienced wildlife biologists, who will record the presence, species and number of game ducks at more than 870 water bodies across Victoria, including wetlands, farm dams, sewerage treatment plants, streams and rivers.
Satellite imaging will then be used to determine the amount of wetland habitat available and, together with abundance estimates, will inform an estimate of the total population of Victoria's game duck species.
The GMA said it was continuing the research, in line with existing government policy, as part of the Victorian Government's Sustainable Hunting Action Plan 2021-24 and commitment to introducing adaptive harvest management.
GMA chief executive Graeme Ford said collecting data was critical to understanding what drives the abundance and productivity of game duck populations.
"Victoria's approach to adaptive harvest management depends on abundance and habitat data being collected consistently and regularly so we can accurately predict future abundance, based on environmental conditions at the time," Mr Ford said.
"This research benefits wildlife conservation by increasing our understanding of the ecology of Victoria's game duck populations and the health of their habitats."
