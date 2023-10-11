Poll Dorsets were in high demand at Englewood Park's ram sale, with full clearance

Englewood Park cleared 101 of 109 rams at its annual ram sale on Wednesday, with their Poll Dorset rams most popular on the day, as the stud cleared every one.
Second generation stud principal, Geoff Oliver was pleased with the outcome and said overall it was an excellent sale.
"We're really pleased with the total clearance of the Poll Dorsets, especially with the way the seasons been here with a lack of grain and the lamb market," Mr Oliver said.
"Our regular buyers stuck with us and we had an excellent result."
The Poll Dorset rams averaged $1452, with total clearance and top price of $2,800, which was one of the stud's elite rams, Lot A2.
The stud's Suffolk White rams had eight rams passed in, with an average price of $954, the overall sale average of both breeds was $1388.
Lot A2 buyer was Charles Stewart & Co livestock agent, Gerard Bohan, Geelong, who purchased on behalf of Warwick Doolan, Finley.
Mr Bohan said the top ram will be put over Poll Dorset ewes and kept as stud rams.
As a return buyer of Englewood Park for many years, Mr Bohan said the stud rams had numbers that matched what Mr Doolan was looking for.
"My client liked the figures, shape of the rams and has been buying Englewood Park rams for many years, and he needed two rams today," Mr Bohan said.
"And I honestly think more and more people will go back to Poll Dorsets."
BR&C Agents stock agent John Sawyer, Swan Hill purchased 26 rams on behalf of a private client in Swan Hill.
We've just had good satisfaction with the rams over the years and the lambs they produce are fantastic," Mr Sawyer said.
Among the rams purchased, Mr Sawyer said they were selected for their eye muscle figures and his client intended to integrate them over first cross ewes.
