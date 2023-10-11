Stock & Land
Home/News

Englewood Park Poll Dorset rams were in demand at the annual sale

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated October 11 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Poll Dorsets were in high demand at Englewood Park's ram sale, with full clearance
Poll Dorsets were in high demand at Englewood Park's ram sale, with full clearance

Englewood Park cleared 101 of 109 rams at its annual ram sale on Wednesday, with their Poll Dorset rams most popular on the day, as the stud cleared every one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.