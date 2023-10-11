Stock & Land
Invasive alligator weed found along Bendigo Creek

October 11 2023 - 5:00pm
The weed was detected in Bendigo Creek. Picture supplied
An invasive weed which causes cattle to develop skin blisters has prompted an urgent warning to primary producers from authorities.

