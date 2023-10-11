An invasive weed which causes cattle to develop skin blisters has prompted an urgent warning to primary producers from authorities.
Land owners are being urged to keep an eye out for alligator weed after the discovery of one infestation in central Victoria.
Agriculture Victoria says the highly-adaptable weed may have spread during last year's floods and will now start being noticeable as the weather warms up and plants grow larger.
Agriculture Victoria leading biosecurity officer, Kaitlin Wright, said there was only one known aquatic alligator weed infestation north of the Great Divide in Victoria, located at Bendigo Creek.
"Bendigo Creek flows through the township of Bendigo, then passes through high-value farmland, Kerang's RAMSAR-listed wetlands and into the Murray River," she said.
"We are asking the community to keep a careful watch out for the weed, especially when out walking along our northern waterways.
"The Bendigo Creek infestation threatens to displace local native flora, damage habitat for native animals, clog up drains and other infrastructure, and block water flow, with plants growing rapidly on both land and water."
Alligator weed is a state-prohibited weed, the highest category of declared noxious weed in Victoria, and has been found in patches over a stretch of about 30 kilometres of the Bendigo Creek.
It spreads by high water flows and can be transported by humans on vehicles or equipment, such as slashing work to maintain drains.
Ms Wright asked that people should not attempt to treat or dispose of the weed themselves and that Agriculture Victoria would treat, remove and dispose of it safely and at no cost to the landowner or manager.
"If mown or cut, alligator weed will spread faster as it sends out roots from the cuttings," she said.
She said it was suspected to be harmful to cattle by causing skin blisters and cancers from increased sensitivity to the sun.
"This invasive weed can form dense mats that cover large areas of water, push out native plants and reduce bird and fish life," she said.
"The weed can also choke drains and damage pumps and irrigation equipment and invade cropland."
Ms Wright said alligator weed has green glossy spear-shaped leaves and hollow stems that range from pale pink to yellow to green, the white papery flowers on stems often resemble common clover flowers but the flowers will only be seen in summer.
If you see alligator weed, report it to the Agriculture Victoria Customer Contact Centre on 136 186 or at weed.spotters@agriculture.vic.gov.au.
