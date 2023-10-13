Bullock fatteners swooped in on Leongatha's fortnightly store cattle sale on Friday, including one purchaser who bought nine pens of steers in a 10-minute period.
Agents yarded about 3400 cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange in South Gippsland, as South and West Gippsland cattle buyers dominated the opening lanes.
Heavy rain greeted buyers as prices remained firm for the feature and vendor-bred lines of the sale.
Among the feature drafts was a consignment of 100 Angus steers, 14 months, from Blackwood Grazing, Trafalgar, including 18 steers, 471 kilograms, which made $1310 a head or 278 cents a kilogram.
The entire draft was bought within six minutes by an undisclosed bullock fattener at Kernot, via Elders Pakenham.
The consignment included 18 steers, 471kg, for $1310 or 279c/kg, 22 steers, 462kg, for $1300 or 281c/kg, and 20 steers, 461kg, for $1300 or 281c/kg.
The same buyer also bought four pens of cattle consigned by A Conisbee & Co, Glengarry, who sold 100 Angus steers, 12-14 months, including a top pen of 20 steers, 466kg, for $1310 or 281c/kg, and 23 steers, 436kg, for $1260 or 289c/kg.
The Conisbee draft included 20 steers, 431kg, for $1260 or 292c/kg, and 20 steers, 424kg, for $1270 or 299c/kg.
Tony and Elizabeth Landy, trading as AG Landy, Walkerville, sold the largest draft of the sale with 293 Angus mixed-sex calves, 10-12 months, including about 160 steers.
The entire steer draft was bought by commission buyer Campbell Ross, Melbourne, for a South Australian finisher.
The Landys' steer portion included 19, 365kg, for $860 or 235c/kg, 17, 350kg, for $860 or 245c/kg, 18, 321kg, for $870 or 271c/kg, and 18, 326kg, for $870 or 266c/kg.
The Castello family, Castello Farms, Thorpdale, sold their annual draft of 72 Angus steers, 13-15 months, including 17 steers, 541kg, for $1480 or 273c/kg, 20 steers, 509kg, for $1400 or 275c/kg, and 17 steers, 489kg, for $1390 or 284c/kg.
South Gippsland agent Don Bowman, Elders Korumburra and Leongatha, was another agent out in force, buying eight consecutive pens of black cattle in the first hour of the sale.
The draft weighed between 526-581kg, comprised 120 steers and was bought for a handful of South Gippsland bullock fatteners.
Among his purchases was a pen of 13 steers, 561kg, consigned by W & C Underhill, Bega, NSW, which made $1390 or 247c/kg.
Mr Bowman bought two pens from K & V Northcott, Bega, including 11 steers, 581kg, for $1460 or 251c/kg, and 11 steers, 545kg, for $1430 or 262c/kg, plus 14 steers from Cobana Pastoral, Bombala, NSW, 560kg, which made $1530.
In total, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock sold about 350 cattle from the Bega and Bombala districts during the fortnightly sale.
Mondamic Pastoral, Mirboo North, sold 15 steers, 574kg, for $1550 or 270c/kg, and 30 steers, 526kg, for $1390 or 264c/kg.
G & J Tuckett, Woodside, sold 90 Angus steers, 12-14 months, to several local bullock fatteners, including 13 steers, 511kg, for $1240 or 242c/kg, 15 steers, 449kg, for $1100 or 244c/kg, and 18 steers, 382kg, for $1060 or 277c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.