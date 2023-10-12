Stock & Land
Home/News

Chance to own a private native forest on the southern tip of Australia

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Black Mountain Estate on the Tasman Peninsula has been owned by the same family for 28 years. Pictures from Colliers
Black Mountain Estate on the Tasman Peninsula has been owned by the same family for 28 years. Pictures from Colliers

One of southern Tasmania's largest privately owned native forests is being sold for the first time in more than 28 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.