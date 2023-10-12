One of southern Tasmania's largest privately owned native forests is being sold for the first time in more than 28 years.
Black Mountain Estate, a 936 hectare (2313 acre) holding at Stormlea on the Tasman Peninsula, is expected to attract buyer interest above $6 million, according to selling agents from Colliers.
Colliers' Duncan McCulloch said the forest contains significant volumes of hardwood timber.
Mr McCullough said that timber would provide an array of diversified forestry opportunities, as well as the potential for biodiversity stewardship, carbon farming and tourism.
Stormlea, about 50km as the crow flies from Hobart, provides scenic views of Mt Raoul and Cape Raoul State Reserve, along with "unparalleled" ocean views.
Mr McCullough said it was the first time the estate has been offered to market after over 28 years of family ownership.
The property is close to the major tourist destination of Port Arthur, as well as the Port of Hobart, with good access and a quality road network system throughout the property, underpinning future harvesting operations and transport options.
The southern portion of the property adjoins the scenic Mt Raoul and Cape Raoul State Reserve, a unique wilderness location with unparalleled ocean views and potential for tourism.
"The majority of the estate has been declared as Private Timber Reserves, facilitating all forestry operations including the establishment, growing and harvesting of timber, including over 62,000 cubic metres of merchantable poles and around 100,000 cubic metres of merchantable sawlog," agents said.
The major economic activities in the Tasman Peninsula municipality include forestry, tourism and farming, and the region is world-renowned for its outstanding natural assets and scenic beauty.
Agents said the block offered high standard recreation opportunities including bushwalking, fishing, boating and surfing.
Black Mountain Estate is being offered for sale by international expressions of interest, closing November 16.
For more information contact Mr McCullough on 0416 047484.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.