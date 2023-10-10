Some of this state's premier grazing country has lived up to its reputation with a stellar sale signed off in the past week.
It is rare to have the opportunity to buy so much land at Konongwootong in the west of the state where the Burlendi farm takes in 439 hectares (1086 acres) of this choice country.
It was a $6,755,000 pay day for the farm family after 80 years of ownership, or a solid $6220 per acre.
Agents from Southern Grampians Livestock and Real Estate expected a lot of buyer interest in this good sized farm in a prized grazing district near Coleraine in the west.
The vendor has kept rain records for the farm since 1961 and the annual average for the past decade has been 705mm.
The farm is located at Konongwootong, about 8km north of Coleraine and 40km north-west of Hamilton.
The region was named after the Koonong Wootong pastoral run of 57,000 acres formed in 1840 by the Whyte brothers. The name is thought to be an Aboriginal expression describing a creek in grassy land.
The Konongwootong estate was subdivided for closer settlement after the First World War and other soldier settlement schemes have followed.
Burlendi has been subdivided into 14 main paddocks and three holding paddocks with primarily grey loam soil with area of red loam.
Agents say the fencing is excellent throughout with a full electric fence system over the entire farm.
A laneway system on the home block connecting most paddocks to the shed and yards.
It benefits from improved pastures with a good fertiliser history.
As well as the reliable rainfall, there is good stock water from either a dam or trough in each paddock.
Improvements include a four-stand woolshed operating on mains power, with undercover capacity for 600 sheep.
Good sheep yards are attached to the woolshed.
There are also cattle yards with a Clipex crush.
There is also a 18 x 9 metre machinery shed (five bays) and three silos for grain storage.
It also has a three-bedroom brick home (1950's) with new floor coverings, two wood heaters, two bathrooms with extensive gardens.
