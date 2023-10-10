SIX rams held the equal top price at Banquet stud's annual ram sale this week, which left the stud principals happy with the result.
Banquet stud co-principal Hamish Branson said they were very happy to see not only return clients pay the top price this year, but first-time buyers as well.
"It's good for new clients to have a try and think 'this is the ram we want'," Mr Branson said.
"And to come in with the top money in the sale and for them to do that in this current market is a great result."
All up, the Mortlake stud sold 85 of the 135 rams on offer, averaging $976.
The six rams, Lot 1, Lot 6, Lot 7, Lot 11, Lot 15 and Lot 30, each sold for $1400, and were all Southdown/White Suffolk-crosses.
Mr Branson said in the lead up to the sale they hadn't changed their preparation.
He said they had, however, been working harder on genetics.
"They're sound rams with a lot of power, thickness and weight to produce bigger, heavier rams for clients to get off earlier," he said.
Will Elliott, Weerangourt East, Byaduk, purchased equal top-priced rams Lot 1 and Lot 11, as well as lots 4, 28, 32, and 56, for a total of $7000 at the sale.
Mr Elliot said he mainly sells direct to The Herd Group, Geelong, for processing and the rams would be integrated into a flock of first-cross ewes.
He said he purchased based on growth, muscle and positive fat figures.
"I reckon they're bloody-brilliant rams," he said.
"We were using straight Southdowns, and they're too muffled in the head, but with the crossbred you get the best of everything.
"They're clean in the face because they've got the White Suffolk/Southdown-cross, they yield really well, and the ewes lamb them really well."
Nutrien stud stock agent Peter Godbolt, Albury, NSW, said it was the best line up of rams he had seen from the Banquet stud.
"The best breed to sell were the Southdown/White Suffolks," Mr Godbolt said.
"They met the strongest competition."
