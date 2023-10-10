Stock & Land
Home/News

Banquet stud ram sale had six equal top priced rams sold

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated October 11 2023 - 8:16am, first published October 10 2023 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banquet stud principals Gordon and Hamish Branson, Mortlake, with the six equal top rams. Picture supplied
Banquet stud principals Gordon and Hamish Branson, Mortlake, with the six equal top rams. Picture supplied

SIX rams held the equal top price at Banquet stud's annual ram sale this week, which left the stud principals happy with the result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.