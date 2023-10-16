Mounted stewards are perhaps one of the oldest traditions at the Melbourne Royal Show, dating back to the late 19th century when the show started as a plough-off among farmers who wanted to test their horses.
Colloquially known as red jackets, the role of a mounted steward or marshal is to ensure the smooth running of more than 500 equestrian events on the main arena during the 11-day October event.
"You don't apply for the role of the red coat, you're actually invited by the horse committee," chief mounted steward Steve Peters said.
"The red coats must be expert horsemen and women."
Mr Peters became a red jacket in 1997 and celebrated his 25th year on the arena in 2023 after the cancellation of shows two years in a row due to the pandemic.
He was proud to follow in the footsteps of his father-in-law, Ron King, who was a mounted steward for the Melbourne Royal Show for 20 years before he was invited to become a red jacket 27 years ago.
"In terms of the program, it is one of the longest running traditions in the Melbourne Royal Show," Mr Peters said.
"We have red coats at Brisbane Royal and Adelaide Royal and at Sydney, they have green coats who wear a green hunting-style jacket with tails.
"It's based on the old fox hunting traditions and the livery of the sport."
Mr Peters works as an inspector for WorkSafe Victoria by day and is a horse farrier by trade, but his passion for the Melbourne Royal Show makes it one of his favourite times of the year.
Traditionally, horses used by red jackets were grey, but over the years horses in various colours have crept into the role.
Mr Peters said the stewards' horses must be quiet, sensible and able to assist horses that were "excitable and fractious" on the ring.
"This year there were three stock horses, there was a Clydesdale cross, a quarter horse and an off the track thoroughbred which is the one I rode," he said.
"On the arena, there used to be eight red coats, but in the new arena there are only two rings so the necessity for the number for red coats has been reduced because of the size of the arena."
The red jacket team these days consists of four permanent stewards and two trainees, who were brought onto the team this year.
The role itself has not changed a great deal over the years, nor has the dress code for riders.
Red jackets must wear black leather riding boots, commonly called long boots, a traditional white riding breech and shirt, and RAS tie and the distinctive red jacket adorned with the various service badges.
"Each of the 500-odd exhibitors needs to be brought onto the arena by a mounted marshal, taken to their appropriate ring on the arena and then presented to the judge and stewards," Mr Peters said.
"At the completion of that, the mounted steward rides along during the ribbon presentation and then they are paraded off."
"Whilst everything around us has changed greatly, such as the grounds, the arena, and the programming, the actual role of the red coats has remained the same."
