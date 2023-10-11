Stock & Land
Australian lamb prices bounce after short supply, heavy rain

By Leann Dax
October 11 2023 - 1:00pm
Tom Sleigh, Sleigh Pastoral, Jerilderie, NSW, sold 400 April/May 2022-drop Merino ewes for $154 at Jerilderie. Picture by Alexandra Bernard
Tom Sleigh, Sleigh Pastoral, Jerilderie, NSW, sold 400 April/May 2022-drop Merino ewes for $154 at Jerilderie. Picture by Alexandra Bernard

In a welcome turn of events for lamb markets in eastern Australia, a recent drop in saleyard numbers and short trading weeks have sparked a rebound in prices.

