Another of the Western District's spectacular bluestone mansions is up for sale.
The 30-room Coragulac House at Colac is a further reminder of the opulent lifestyle of the wealthy squatters in Victoria's formative farming years.
Stately mansions like Coragulac House are still dotted around the west, testament to the riches made from wool.
It is not just the outside with size and turrents (Coragulac has two) but a luxurious interior where the squatters tried to outdo each other.
Coragulac has the exquisite Robert Prenzel wood carvings which were a must have in that era, but also a distinctive stained glass, coffin shaped skylight.
There are the vaulted ceilings, intricate plaster work, reception hall, formal dining room, magnificent billiard room, nine bedrooms, large cellar and three kitchens, yes three.
The fully restored Coragulac House is famously one of the Western District's most beautiful and significant homes of the colonial era.
The mansion and the 57 hectares (140 acres) of the land which remains of a once mighty run can be yours for around $4.5 million, according to selling agents from Charles Stewart and Co.
Coragulac House was built in 1873 by the pioneering pastoralist and much lauded English then Australian cricketer George Pringle Robertson (1842-1895).
Its construction is entwined with the story of three other great houses in the area - Corangamoorah or The Hill, Cororooke and Glen Alvie.
George Robertson was the son of William Robertson, the Scottish born sheep breeder who was one of the earliest settlers in the Colac area although history records he was mostly an absentee land owner.
From Van Diemen's Land, William contributed to cost of the expedition of Melbourne's founder John Batman in 1835 which no doubt gave him the inside running on Victoria's settlement.
He initially bought big sheep runs at Colac and Sunbury and later broadened his Colac interests by buying two more sheep runs to hold many thousands of acres.
William later returned to England to select Herefords and Shorthorns for The Hill to found what was then the best cattle stud in the state.
When he divided his large estate among his four sons before his death in the 1870's - John, William, George Pringle and James - three of them quickly set about building their own mansions.
Coragulac was designed by architects Davidson and Henderson with its famous features.
Another famous early pastoralist Andrew Spence Chirnside became the second owner of Coragulac.
The Chirnsides once occupied the Werribee Mansion and in 1903 made extensive structural alterations and additions to Coragulac.
The interior was radically changed.
While Chirnside pursued dairying, Thomas Baker, the third owner, broke up the property further and promoted onion growing.
Garry and Sharyn Gibson bought Coragulac in 2013 and set about restoring it .
Coragulac House features twin conical towers and that prominent stained glass, coffin shaped skylight.
Robert Prenzel wood carvings were popular among the wealthy Western District squatters and can be found at Werribee Mansion, the Black mansion at Glenormiston and also Purrumbete, Keayang among others.
The original stables and coach house remain at Coragulac and have been used for many functions, especially weddings.
Coragulac House's remaining 57 hectares are rich volcanic soils used for grazing livestock with an irrigation licence.
Coragulac House is for sale by expression of interest closing November 15.
For more information contact Charles Stewart agents Anthony McDonald on 0418 593597 and Josh Lamanna on 0417 586032.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.