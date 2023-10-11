Summer crops and Angus cows and calves: a view from readers and their paddocks

Two first-time contributors feature in this week's Social Media Snapshot and showcase why country living is good for the soul.
Tatura farmer Dallas Aikman recently captured a photo of one of his cows in the paddock in northern Victoria.
"I always have a look at the View from readers and their paddocks section, but have never contributed," he said.
"I snapped this one this morning ... It's one of my friendly cows in my herd named Hayley, with her calf being a bit cute."
Meanwhile, western district farmer Sally Bensch shared a photo of machinery in action on her property near Hamilton.
"This is a photo of my husband putting in our summer crop just after a nice drop of rain," Ms Bensch, who farms at Tabor, said.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram or send an email to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.