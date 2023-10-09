Among what was a fierce competition, this year's Victorian young auctioneer champion is a 23-year-old livestock agent hailing from south of Hamilton.
The Australia Livestock & Property Agents Victorian Young Auctioneer Competition was won by Harry Cozens of Elders Rural Services, Albury.
Mr Cozens, who grew up on a sheep farm south of Hamilton, said he was naturally drawn to the agriculture industry from a young age.
"I started work experience with a company down [at Hamilton], Kerr & Co, who gave me an opportunity to get into the job and then from there I really wanted to expand, move away, diversify and expose myself into different situations," Mr Cozens said, who now works with Elders Albury after moving there two years ago.
As last years runner up, Mr Cozens is no stranger to the atmosphere of competing at the Sydney Royal Easter show, which finalists from each state will compete at in 2024.
He planned to take things easy in the lead up and continue working away in the meantime.
"I'm feeling good, it's quite a big build up and quite a nerve-racking experience before the auction, but I'm feeling relieved and very grateful to come away as the winner," Mr Cozens said.
Runner-up, 25-year-old Ned Balharrie, Nutrian Ag Solutions, Ballarat will go on to compete in Sydney alongside Mr Cozens, and he said it was a bitter sweet victory as this was last year of being eligible by age to compete.
"Coming to the competition today I just wanted to do my best and thought I'd be very grateful to get a place and I've got that today, so I'm stoked," Mr Balharrie said.
Heading to Sydney next year, he planned to increase his selling roles in the lead up, as well as spend time with mentors to tweak his delivery and selling skills.
"It's definitely a tight knit group here and you definitely network a lot with different participants and it's great to travel around different livestock centres and run into those staff to see how they're progressing year to year and you see some enormous improvements in competitors which is great to see."
ALPA judge Colin Jones, Bill Wyndham & Co, Bairnsdale said it was a particularly tight competition among the top agents this year, but Mr Cozens and Mr Balharrie were about five, to ten per cent above.
"I did think the winner stood out fairly well," Mr Jones said.
"His diction and his values were very close to asking price on what the cattle made and I think he came over it extremely well, as well as the runner up."
The 10 2022 ALPA Victorian Young Auctioneer Competition finalists included:
ALPA chief executive Peter Baldwin said the association was thrilled with the competition, and the ten young auctioneers in this year's competition were a testament to the industry.
"Victoria can be very proud of their two representatives, I think Ned and Harry will do a sterling job," Mr Baldwin said.
"They sold their hearts out today, this is a really challenging market but they've adapted and that's all we want as auctioneers,
"They calibrated with the market quickly, responded accordingly and threw a bit of enthusiasm into the sale and they are all to be credited."
Mr Baldwin said he was personally proud of all ten finalists, and it was fantastic to see how young people in agriculture responded to a changing market.
"The young ladies, and young men in this industry are going to be faced with challenges, but they're responding accordingly," he said.
"Enthusiasm, understanding of values and backing yourself is the key to get through this little bit of a glitch in the market."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.