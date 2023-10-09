Stock & Land
ALPA Victorian Young Auctioneer winner announced for 2023

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated October 9 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:32pm
ALPA Victorian young auctioneers winner 2023, Harry Cozens, Elders Albury with his winning sash, and champion Graham Lanyon shield. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Among what was a fierce competition, this year's Victorian young auctioneer champion is a 23-year-old livestock agent hailing from south of Hamilton.

