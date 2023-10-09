Colac's monthly store market saw a little "spark", across most lines, on the last sales, according to one of the sale auctioneers.
Agents yarded about 900 head of steers, heifers, cows and calves for the October store sale.
Stewart Howard auctioneer Shelby Howard, Colac, said the better lines sold for $100-180 a head dearer than at previous sales.
"There was a little bit of a spark across all grades of cattle, bar the cross-breds," he said.
"There was a little bit of local support, we had enough orders to buy and put enough cattle out.
"It's supply and demand, there was a little bit more demand compared with previous months."
North of the highway, the conditions had dried up, but to the south it was still wet.
"Instead of jumping in and buying cattle and having a punt, it's never been so low for a long time, and we are struggling to get people to buy cattle - it doesn't make sense."
He said he expected things to remain the same for 12-15 months.
Nutrien livestock agent Phil Douglas, Colac, rated the market "very strong", with weaner steers topping at 375 cents a kilogram.
"A lot of cattle were north of 300c/kg and you wouldn't hear that anywhere, at the moment," Mr Douglas said.
"Cows and calves sold for more than $2000 - we had a lot of competition."
Grown steers realised between 230-270 cents a kilogram, with some up to the high 300c/kg.
"Heifers were still hard to value, but some joined females and cows and calves also sold to better rates," he said.
"A quality run of crossbred steers was offered, which met great demand from local grass finishers.
"Competition was mostly local from grass finishers represented from Warrnambool, Hamilton and Colac districts."
"Overall, it was a little bit more positive, in these depressed times."
Mr Douglas said it was drier than normal, for this time of year.
'We have grass waving in the wind, that can turn very quickly, we want rain, but east and south Gippsland are up and running," he said.
"The country around Hamilton looks really well - there are opportunities we haven't see for four or five years that we can take advantage of and I am hoping people might see that now."
He said the prime market had kicked, a little bit, but that could turn as well.
"I can't understand why people aren't jumping on it - the next couple of months will tell the story, when weaner cattle start running," he said.
"That will put a bit of pressure on the market."
K Jeffs sold three Angus steers, 468kg, for $1110 or 237c/kg.
L and M Hams sold 16 Lawson and Barwidgee-blood Angus steers, 291kg, for $950 or 326c/kg and 15, av 267kg, for $1000 or 374c/kg.
D and S Kent sold 12 Banquet and Murdeduke-blood Angus/Simmental/Charolais-cross steers, 292kg, for $900 or 308c/kg.
P and J Lenehan sold 12 Banquet-blood steers, 229kg, for $790 or 345c/kg.
S Kreutzer sold five Angus steers, 398kg, for $880 or 221c/kg.
GD and SL McCann sold eight Angus steers, 354kg, for $880 or 248c/kg.
S and L Richardson sold 25 Angus steers, 386kg, for $980 or 266c/kg.
J Burns sold eight Angus steers, 344kg, for $860 or 250c/kg.
Riverside Angus sold nine Angus steers, 310kg, for $700 or 225c/kg.
Farmhouse Dairy sold four Angus/Freisian-cross steers, 346kg, for $700 or 202c/kg.
Chapman and McEwan sold six Speckle Park/Friesian-cross steers, 416kg, for $830 or 200c/kg.
B Trotter sold five Angus heifers, 336kg, for $610 or 182c/kg.
J Napoli sold five Angus/Hereford-cross heifers, 415kg, for $800 or 192c/kg.
Larrigan sold five Angus heifers, 480kg, for $920 or 191c/kg.
Riverside sold eight Angus heifers, 362kg, for $720 or 198c/kg.
P and J Lenehan sold 16 Banquet-blood heifers, 252kg, for $500 or 198c/kg.
P and J Lenehan sold 14 Angus cows with March/April drop calves-at-foot for $2190.
