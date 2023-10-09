One of East Gippsland's iconic and largest grazing properties is back on the market again with its huge stock carrying capacity.
Just 22km from Bairnsdale, Gracemere at Bengworden takes in 957 hectares (2365 acres) and was listed as changing hands early last year after a long family ownership.
The farm is currently supporting a mix of both cattle and sheep with the carrying capacity of approximately 8800 DSE.
Bill Wyndham and Co. Real Estate is offering Gracemere for sale by expressions of interest closing Thursday November 2, if not sold prior.
Agents say Gracemere is renowned for its versatility and productive capacity.
The farm famously features its extensive homestead, additional accommodation and working infrastructure, with easily managed topography, attention to maintenance and a strong water supply.
Taking in 13 titles, the farm is spread across 30 paddocks.
More than 20km of fencing has been renewed and the farm operates with central laneway systems.
Gracemere has a four-stand shearing shed capable of holding around 1200 wooly ewes with assorted machinery sheds and a workshop.
It has both cattle and two sets of sheep yards.
The four-bedroom homestead is set in an expansive and well known Mediterranean themed garden with established orchard offering a stunning rural outlook to the south to the waters of Lake Victoria.
It also has a renovated three-bedroom cottage used as a self contained managers residence.
The farm includes 38ha of woodlots and excellent shelter belts throughout.
Those woodlots include a joint venture agreement with Trust for Nature.
Water is secured through 14 dams, two bores with troughs to each paddock.
The land comprises variable topography, ranging from gently sloping to large expanse of flat.
Soils on the property include, sandy loam soil types with a clay base.
Pastures include a mix of Cocksfoot, Phalaris, Subclovers, Kikuyu, Chickory, Premie Digit, Bambatsi and Rye.
It has 300 metres of frontage to Toms Creek, known for its deep water catering for boating, fishing and kayaking.
For more information contact Michael Capes from Bill Wyndham and Co. Real Estate on 0418 514258.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.