Stock & Land
Home/News

Major player in super food's growth is for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 9 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
One of the nation's biggest pomegranate growers is on the market in the Goulburn Valley. Pictures from CBRE
One of the nation's biggest pomegranate growers is on the market in the Goulburn Valley. Pictures from CBRE

The potential for growth is "immense" for the fast emerging Australian pomegranate industry, according to selling agents for one of the country's biggest orchards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.