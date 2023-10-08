Tasmanian grazier finds his footing back in the yard dog trialling scene

Fairbank Kelpie stud principal Dean Allen says he's making a return to regular yard dog trialling, around his flat-out schedule of livestock marketing and managing his flock.
Mr Allen has 12 Kelpies and manages a crossbred Coopworth flock, about 1000 ewes and relies on fat lambs.
He said they had a successful lambing season, with mostly twins or triplets, and would soon compete in more yard dog trials.
"We're lambing, which is going really good, I think at least three quarters of the sheep lambed in the first two weeks and we've had really good weather," Mr Allan said.
He said he currently had lucerne and white clover for lamb fattening feed, and will sow a paddock of rape later in the year for feed.
Mr Allan said his soil moisture was very good, previously having "quite a lot of rain" in northern Tasmania.
"We're just having a weed clean up and it'll be locked up, we'll cut hay off it to start with then water it back up and use it for feed in January, February and March," he said.
He said he had been on the farm at Cressy for 13 years, which was his wife Mandy's parents' property, and took on a livestock marketing business, Tasmanian Livestock Marketing, four years ago.
"Four years ago we bought the business, I worked for the guy who owned it for eight years prior to that then we had a succession plan, and he's stayed on," he said.
"Dad was always on farms, managing farms and bits and pieces, we lived on the north-west coast, travelled around the mainland and then came to Cressy to work about 27 years ago and I've stayed here ever since."
He said his dad was initially involved in dog trials, and his brother worked on a property at the time and showed an interest.
Mr Allan's dad had the Kelpie stud, Fairbank, for about 40 years.
"I started working on sheep places, got a few dogs and got involved from there," he said.
"I got really involved when I first started, Dad gave me my first dog and I went from there, bought a few dogs and bred a few.
"We always seem to have dogs now, and seem to always come across the next one."
Mr Allan said he had always been involved with the Tasmanian Yard Dog Association, and felt it was time to make the return back to competing in trials.
He said he started this year with a young dog, and had placed in two out of the three trials so far.
"I started with a young dog so it's taken a little while to get going," he said.
"He's got to do the farm work first and then trialling in and around that.
"I started doing it, then I met Mandy (Dean's wife) and she got involved in it as well, she was the first lady to make the top 10 years ago in South Australia.
"We always try and help each other out."
He said he hoped to purchase another dog to join his team for future trials.
"It's a long day standing around with one dog so you need to have two or three," Mr Allan said.
"We've tried this young dog that has totally different genetics, I only really bought him for work but it turned out that he had the right temperament to be able to trial."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.