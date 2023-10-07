Stock & Land
Home/News

Bamma Kelpies' Adrian Carpenter, Cressy, Tas, on utility trials

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
October 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bamma Kelpies stud principal Adrian Carpenter, Cressy, Tas, hopes to bring a state utility championship to Tasmania. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Bamma Kelpies stud principal Adrian Carpenter, Cressy, Tas, hopes to bring a state utility championship to Tasmania. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A Tasmanian Kelpie stud principal is working to host a state utility championship, and bring opportunities for fellow triallers to head to the mainland and compete in the national trials.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.