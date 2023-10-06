Stock & Land
Home/News

Anden White Suffolk and UltraWhite stud sells to $10,000 top

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
October 6 2023 - 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the top-priced UltraWhite ram at $10,000 were buyer Steve Funke, Bundara Downs stud, Western Flat, SA, and Anden principal Joel Donnon. Picture by Alastair Dowie
With the top-priced UltraWhite ram at $10,000 were buyer Steve Funke, Bundara Downs stud, Western Flat, SA, and Anden principal Joel Donnon. Picture by Alastair Dowie

Return buyers were the backbone of bidding at Anden White Suffolk and UltraWhite stud's 28th annual sale at Willangie on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.