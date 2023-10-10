Stock & Land
Wimmera farmers could face an unusual harvest ahead

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
October 11 2023 - 8:00am
Tim Rethus, Rethus Farming, Horsham said mice, slugs and unpredictable weather had caused for a difficult season for farmers in the Wimmera.
Tim Rethus, Rethus Farming, Horsham said mice, slugs and unpredictable weather had caused for a difficult season for farmers in the Wimmera.

Farmers in the Wimmera region prepared for drought earlier in the year, but were instead met with a wet winter and a sharp drying out in September.

