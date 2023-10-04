Agriculture Victoria has a new Fire Preparedness Toolkit, designed to assist farmers and land managers to prepare their farm for the upcoming season.
Agriculture Victoria's Kylie Macreadie said the toolkit contains checklists and templates to help farmers prepare their farm business, livestock and staff, for the upcoming fire season.
"The checklists and templates published in the toolkit were developed with input from farmers," Ms Macreadie said.
"Learning from the experiences of farmers that have been impacted by fire, we have identified key things that make it harder to recover after a very traumatic bushfire experience.
"For example, having a documented farm asset inventory can greatly assist in assessing loss and damage in the aftermath of a fire."
The release of the toolkit comes as parts of Gippsland and the high country faced fire and flood warnings in same week.
Ms Macreadie said ensuring farm documents were securely stored (on the cloud or off-farm) and on-hand, would help ease the pressure when it came to seeking financial support or making insurance claims.
A Farm Fire Preparedness free webinar will step through the newly available toolkit and on Thursday October 19.
Topics include farm asset inventories, fire preparedness checklists and action plans, how to save documents and updating PIC and NLIS data.
Ms Macreadie said the Fire Preparedness Toolkit and other bushfire resources are available on the Agriculture Victoria website and should be used in conjunction with existing information and resources from the Country Fire Authority (CFA) and local councils.
Register for the Zoom webinar by clicking https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81060024131: for more information about the webinar, go to the Agriculture Victoria website at agriculture.vic.gov.au/events.
And with hay season running around three weeks ahead of time, and farmers in the west starting to bale their hay in late September/early October, the CFA has calledon everyone to be attuned to the risks of spontaneous combustion.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said if hay was baled with high moisture content and was green, it could heat up, which could lead to spontaneous combustion weeks or months later.
"Farmers who have decided to carry on with hay production need to be extra vigilant this year to make sure conditions are right for making hay and for the future storage and transport as well," Mr Heffernan said.
"Hay fires are a real threat to properties and stock in primary production areas.
"Whether you're a seasoned hay grower or switching to hay this year, it's imperative to take care of your hay and crops this fire season.
When hay was either not properly cured and dried out before baling, or not stored to protect it from rain or damp conditions, moisture content in the bales was higher than the recommended level.
If stored in environments with high temperatures and little airflow, a biological reaction could lead to a fire.
Haystack fires could also start easily from lightning strikes or sparks from equipment.
"You should regularly monitor your haystacks by using a temperature probe or a crowbar to detect heating hay," Mr Heffernan said.
"Signs of heating hay can include steam rising from the stack or unusual odours like burning, musty smells, pipe tobacco smell or a caramel smell.
"By being vigilant, you're protecting yourself from the financial impact of losing valuable fodder and protecting your property and family from the potential danger of hay fires."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.