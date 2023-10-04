Stock & Land
Prepare your farm for the fire season with the new AgVic toolkit

October 5 2023 - 8:00am
Agriculture Victoria has released a new Fire Preparedness Toolkit, designed to assist farmers to prepare for the upcoming season. Picture supplied
Agriculture Victoria has a new Fire Preparedness Toolkit, designed to assist farmers and land managers to prepare their farm for the upcoming season.

