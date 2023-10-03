The state government has extended Victoria's Wild Dog Management Plan for another year.
Professional dog trappers are allowed to kill wild dogs and dingoes on Crown Land, within three kilometres of a farm boundary, in areas of the Mallee, Gippsland and north-east Victoria.
Victorian Farmers Federation livestock councillor Peter Star said primary producers were concerned the government would not renew the current five-year order, declaring dingoes an unprotected species.
"It's a step in the right direction that the Wild Dog Management Plan has been extended for another year," Mr Star said.
"It just makes sense to extend this highly-successful plan."
He said since being launched in 2012, the successful wildlife management program had helped deliver both conservation and pest management objectives.
That included a 75 per cent reduction in livestock loss and attacks on properties that neighbour public lands in the east and north-east Victoria since 2012.
Mr Star said the long-term future of the program remained in doubt.
"Our attention is to ensure the program is extended past 2024," he said.
Claims that the program threatened Victoria's dingo population were baseless, he said.
"What we do know is wild dogs pose a significant threat to Victoria's farming communities and there's no lack of evidence of that," Mr Star said.
The government has committed to consult closely with the agricultural sector.
