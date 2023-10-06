Stock & Land
Beef over dairy research undertaken by Victorian scientist

October 7 2023 - 7:00am
Dr Jo Newton OAM is a research scientist at Agriculture Victoria. Her study tour was undertaken through ICAR's Brian Wickham Young Person Exchange Program.
Viewing elite bulls from boardroom windows; touring a paddock-to-plate Parmigiano Reggiano cheese business; measuring methane emissions on pasture; and commuting in the snow...

