With all hands of the Dorahy family on deck at four in the morning to prepare for their on property Spring ram sale, there was interest from far and wide, with the top priced ram sold as part of a syndicate which included studs from South Australia and Victoria.
The sale offered 614 rams, with 307 of the first 391 rams sold individually on-site at their Nareen property and online via Auctions Plus, with an average sale price of $1,577, and a clearance rate of 79 per cent.
Coven Hills co-stud principles Kate and Chris Dorahy said it was a great result within the low market at the moment.
They said their intention had always been to ensure everyone could get good genetics at reasonable prices, making for a good opportunity for young people getting into the sheep to get started while prices were low.
"We want our clients to have sustainable lamb slots, and I think these rams were seven points up on index and they're half the price of last year, so it's a great opportunity for clients to improve their flocks for those that can," Ms Dorahy said.
"There were a few young people here today that were buying quite a lot and it's a great opportunity for them."
Maggie Dundon and Scott Addinsall, Brit Brit, purchased 11 rams in the first sale of the day, with the intention of buying another four in the following helmsman auction to use in their transition to become a composite enterprise.
"We're changing into a composite enterprise, and we've looked into a lot of studs and Cloven Hills sort of came out on top for the figures that we were hoping for," Ms Dundon said.
"We're currently in our first cross operation but heading into a full composite is the aim,"
Mr Addinsall said it was the good growth and post-weaning weights that stood out to them and led them to purchase a volume number of rams at the sale.
Top priced ram of the sale, Lot 20, CH-202073, had a maternal carcass production index (MCP+) of 194, a post-weaning weight (PWWT) of 18.2, and a scrotal circumference of 7.2 centimetres.
Chrome Sheep Studs Principal, Matt Tonissen liked the top priced ram's balance of figures, and said he wanted a ram that would maintain growth throughout his flock.
"He was one of the few rams in that sale that would mix with my flock and phenotypically he fit the bill," Mr Tonissen said.
The ram sold as a syndicate purchase between Chrome Sheep Studs, Hamilton, Ela Matta Pastoral, Kangaroo Island, and Days White Face, Bordertown, all of which run maternal ewe programs.
