A bidding war between three buyers erupted in the latter half of the annual Camlea Charollais ram sale at Cudgee on Monday.
The top-priced ram, Lot 77, was eventually bought by Vortex White Suffolk and Charollais stud, Goorambat, for $9400.
Overall, the stud sold 67 of 100 rams to buyers across Victoria and NSW, averaging $951.
Camlea Charollais stud principals Kevin Feakins said Daniel Hooper, Vortex, and Kym Staude, Bordertown, SA, were competing for the ram on AuctionsPlus.
"There was also a local sheep buyer called Wayne Saunders who was on the phone and bidding for Gilbert Murphy at Bribbaree, NSW," Mr Feakins said.
Eventually, Mr Hooper was the successful buyer.
He said it was not the first time the Vortex stud had bought a ram from Camlea.
Its last purchase was in 2018 when Mr Hooper bought the then top-priced ram.
Mr Feakins said Charollais were a French breed which came into England when it joined the European Union and dominated the terminal sires.
"And still do today," he said.
"They make up close to 50 per cent of the terminal sires used in the UK.
"The reason for it is because they are incredibly easy to lamb with no birth problems, they have very-fast growth rates and superior carcase attributes."
He said he and wife Gina immigrated to Australia in 2007 from the UK.
"The reason we moved here was as a result of the foot and mouth disease epidemic," he said.
"We got fed up with the mess of FMD so we made the decision to come here because there are less rules and bureaucracy to run a business compared to Europe.
"We now run close to 600 pure ewes and we are one of two of the largest flocks of purebred Charollais in Australia."
