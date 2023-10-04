Stock & Land
Home/News

Lamb, mutton market prices rally as competition increases

By Leann Dax
October 4 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jock Maddern, Westech Ag Kyle Livestock, Kaniva, with client Craig Rich, Kaniva, at Wycheproof last week. Picture by Alastair Dowie
Jock Maddern, Westech Ag Kyle Livestock, Kaniva, with client Craig Rich, Kaniva, at Wycheproof last week. Picture by Alastair Dowie

By the conclusion of the previous week's markets, the pendulum had swung in favour of livestock producers who still held older lambs suitable for the trade or export.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.