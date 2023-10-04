Stock & Land
Home/News

A view from readers and their paddocks: canola, bluestone homes and newborn calves

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated October 4 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A range of agricultural photos featuring everything from shearing sheds to newborn calves and bluestone homesteads features in this week Stock & Land Social Media Snapshot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.