A view from readers and their paddocks: canola, bluestone homes and newborn calves

A range of agricultural photos featuring everything from shearing sheds to newborn calves and bluestone homesteads features in this week Stock & Land Social Media Snapshot.
First-time contributor Sophie Healy features this week with an image of an old homestead near her grandparent's farm in western Victoria.
"It was taken on my way to Nanna and Pops' [place]," she said.
"The canola crop surrounds the bluestone home on the Terang-Darlington Road."
Meanwhile, photographer and farmer Tracey Kruger captured a photo of sheep in her Croxton East shearing shed.
"Sometimes I forget that it was woolshed photography that started me off, but last night's super moon reminded me why I love it so much," she said.
Send your photo and description to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
