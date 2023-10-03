WESTERN Victorian Merino stud Curlew, Charam, has hit a top price of more than $7000 for a ram described as an "awesome allrounder."
Stud co-principal Elise Kealy said he was a spring-drop twin.
"He had a beautiful wool type and was just an awesome allrounder, with good growth and carcase," Ms Kealy said.
Curlew sold 66 of 80 rams offered, to a top of $7250, averaging $2439.
Ms Kealy said the numbers offered were similar to last year.
She said the ram was listed down in the catalogue, as lot 73.
"We knew he was a very good ram, it was our error to place him so late in the sale," she said.
"We were very pleased and humbled with the result, which far exceeded our expectations.
"Rams were purchased by a mix of new and returning clients and sold to three states."
The sale rams received no special treatment, in the past year, she said.
"They are commercially run and they spend all year in the paddock, exposed to every drop of rain that falls," she said.
"Buyers are looking for rams that will help them run a low cost business, that have good fat, muscle and worm resistance - they require less labour, less drenching and less supplementary feeding."
The stud was looking to produce "a resilient, low-maintenance animal with stylish white wool."
The 15.9 micron ram had a post-weaning weight of 6.8 kilograms, a yearling eye muscle depth of 1.9, a yearling fat depth of 1.4 and an early breech wrinkle breeding value of -0.67, and - 0.34 for dag.
The ram's yearling clean fleece weight was 13kg and he had a yearling fleece co-efficient of variation of -2.0 per cent.
His weaning rate breeding value is 0.26, in the top 10 percent for Australia.
The buyer of the top-priced ram Adam Berwick, Waratah Pastoral, Cavendish, said the ram had open, free wool, with a fine micron.
"He was also carrying good carcase traits, such as growth, eye muscle and fat," Mr Berwick said.
"It's a delicate process to have a fine wool then also have great carcase traits, normally you substitute one for the other."
It was clear the Kealys had been able to mix both, he said.
"That's the direction in which we are heading, we like the fine wool but also the carcase traits of those animals as well."
