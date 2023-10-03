This year's Borthwick Trophy has been won by the Limousin team.
The Borthwick Trophy is awarded to the fat cattle champion, with the winner being judged from the best team of three steers under three-years-old.
The winner has the highest aggregate score from both the live and carcase judging.
The breed took out the trophy with a total score of 352.05, based on a live total of 90 and carcase figure of 262.05.
The three steers that made up the winning team were presented by Shaw's Livestock, Wagga Wagga, NSW, North Ulandi, Mount Gambier, SA, and Rutherglen High School, Rutherglen.
The Shaw's Livestock steer was an August 2022-drop animal by Flemington Ready to Roll R20, out of Flemington Honky Tonk, P49.
He also took out the heavy domestic led steer and heifer class and was judged grand champion of that category.
North Ulandi presented an August 2022-drop steer, by Limek Limousins, by Limek Potent, out of Limek Pleur, while Rutherglen High School's August 2022-drop steer was by Le Matres Lempr62, out of Lempp104.
The Limousins were among the top-four breeds chosen by judge Peter McGilchrist, Armidale, NSW, to go through to the carcase competition.
The others were Angus, Simmental and Red Angus.
"The on-the-hoof judging was pretty tight, the Simmentals and Limousins were both right up there, they were an even trio," Dr McGilchrist said.
"On the hook, those Limousins had the evenness of the points, which got them there.
"There was not one that pulled the group down, they were all mid-to-high 80s."
He said the Simmental that headed up that team did very well on the hook.
"They both had some amazing animals in their teams," he said.
He said the Greenham's judges, who adjudicated the carcase competition, appeared to go "for safety" in meeting the market specifications and yield.
"In some of the other breeds, one animal was a little fat, or a little lean, and that pulled them down," he said.
He said live judges could get a "pretty-good feel" and approximation of the amount of fat that was on the animals.
"I went for safety, in the middle of those specifications, where they weren't too lean or fat," he said.
"You can't see under the skin, but you can get a good feel for fat.
"But as live judges, it's very difficult to see the main drivers of meat quality, marbling and ossification."
It was the first time Dr McGilchrist judged the Borthwick.
