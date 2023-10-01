Victoria has a new Agriculture Minister, following a cabinet reshuffle under Premier Jacinta Allan.
Kalkallo Labor MP Ros Spence has been assigned the role, in the first Allan ministry: Ms Allan became premier last week, following the shock resignation of Daniel Andrews.
Her electorate covers the city's northern fringe, including suburbs such as Craigieburn and Mickleham.
She's the fifth Agriculture Minister since the election of the Labour government in November 2014, when Ms Spence entered parliament.
Ms Spence follows Gayle Tierney, appointed in June 2022, Jaala Pulford, Jaclyn Symes, and Mary-Anne Thomas.
She was previously the Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence, the Minister for Community Sport and also Suburban Development.
Before entering parliament, Ms Spence completed a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws, before working as an electorate officer and operations manager.
Between 2008 to 2012 Ros served as a Hume City councillor, including terms as mayor and deputy mayor.
Ms Spence retains the Suburban Development portfolio under the reshuffle, while Harriet Shing also remains the Water Minister role.
Sonya Kilkenny retains the Planning portfolio.
