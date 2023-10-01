Stock & Land
Victoria has a new Agriculture Minister, following a reshuffle

Updated October 2 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:48am
Victoria has a new Agriculture Minister, Ros Spence. Picture supplied
Victoria has a new Agriculture Minister, following a cabinet reshuffle under Premier Jacinta Allan.

