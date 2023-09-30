A West Gippsland breeder who ventured into Belted Galloways for their docility more than two decades ago has recorded a clean sweep at the Melbourne Royal Show, winning both the major bull and female classes.
Jalaway Belted Galloway Beef stud principal Ali Hilli, Willow Grove, won the supreme ribbon of the breed with Jalaway Loch Tam O Shanter, a November 2022-drop bull.
"I've been excited about this bull since he hit the ground and really hoped it would hit the top," she said.
"I'm so pleased the judge saw the same things in him that I saw.
"What I particularly like about him is his carcase properties; he has such a good eye muscle area for a bull of his age and he's also structurally really correct and walks around very well."
Jalaway was one of three studs to exhibit seven animals in the breed during the 2023 show.
"The quality of the cattle here has been fantastic and we saw a beautiful heifer that came down from NSW, but to be able to get over the top of her is exciting," Ms Hilli said.
She said the breed was renowned for its meat-eating qualities and quiet nature.
"In terms of the flavour, Belted Galloways are known for their meat eating qualities," Ms Hilli said.
"Prior to the last drought, I did a lot of paddock to plate and selling direct at farmers' markets.
"What I found consistently with the customers is exactly what I said, the eating quality and the flavour in the Belted Galloway beef is outstanding."
Ms Hilli started the stud 24 years ago, initially as a way to introduce her then young children to livestock.
"It started originally because I had young children and I wanted cattle that had the carcase qualities, but were also quiet and that I could trust with my children around them," she said.
"We plan to collect semen from the top bull because we believe he has a lot to offer the breed himself."
Belted Galloway judge Jess Sharp, Lochclyde Pastoral Co, Russells Bridge, said the quality of the cattle was impressive considering the low volume of entries.
"For small numbers, the quality was amazing and there were some really tough choices right from the junior championship through to the senior class," she said.
"The quality shone through when I compared the grand champion female and bull.
"They had a beautiful hindquarter shape and carcase structure combined with a great set of teeth and testicles."
