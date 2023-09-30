Stock & Land
Mt View Orchards Batlow Limousin sashed supreme at Melbourne Royal

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
September 30 2023 - 12:21pm
Jack, Ian, Sam and Donna Robson, Mount View Orchards Batlow, Adelong, Brian Keirl, Paramount Limousin, Larpin, Sponsor Shannon Lawlor, International Animal Health, Kurmond, NSW and Limousin judge David Bondfield, Dalveen QLD with Melbourne Royal's Limousin supreme exhibit, Flemington Black Lynx S31. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Out of 110 registered Limousin exhibits at this years Melbourne Royal Show, supreme exhibit has been awarded to a multi-award winning stud from NSW.

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

