Out of 110 registered Limousin exhibits at this years Melbourne Royal Show, supreme exhibit has been awarded to a multi-award winning stud from NSW.
Following success at various shows throughout the years, including the Sydney Royal earlier this year, the Robson family, Mount View Orchards, Batlow, took out supreme exhibit with their young cow Flemington Black Lynx S31.
With Mt View Orchards Batlow stud principal and mother Donna Robson at the wheel, she said it was such a strong competition and pretty exciting to even win grand champion female Limousin.
The two-year-old cow gave birth not even a month prior to the show, giving the Robson family limited preparation time with the cow.
Ms Robson believed it was a combination of her thickness, softness and productivity with her first calf on foot led by son Sam Robson a further display of the cows genetics.
"She's a very sound functional type of female which obviously the judge appreciated," Ms Robson said.
With Limousin the feature breed at this year's Melbourne Royal beef cattle competition, Judge David Bondfield said he had set quite the task for himself in deciding supreme exhibit with an exceptional line up of cattle particularly in the two top grand champions.
"I'm really happy to end up with these types of cattle, super sound, the right maturity pattern, a tremendous carcass, really good functionality, in terms of the females feminine and the male is masculine," Mr Bondfield said.
"They're not over powered and I like cattle that can put plenty of carcass in there but also hit some cover so we hit those premium ribs, and these are cattle that tick all those boxes."
Runner up supreme exhibit, and grand champion Limousin bull was awarded to Aruma Thor, Aruma Limousin, and led by Duane Wilson from Eclipse Cattle Service, Balaclava, SA.
Mr Wilson said stud principal Phoebe Eckermann was unable to attend the show due to prior commitments on the same weekend, but she would be incredibly happy with their win.
More to come...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.