Santa Gertrudis supreme exhibit awarded to a NSW stud

Holly McGuinness
September 29 2023 - 2:33pm
Chloe Bowles, Burramurra Santa Gertrudis, Mathoura, NSW, judge Nicole Muller, and Eliza Babazogli, International Animal Health, Kurmond, NSW, with the supreme Santa Gertrudis exhibit. Picture by Bryce Eishold
With only one exhibitor for the Santa Gertrudis breed at Melbourne Royal this year, the heifer was judged as a worthy champion.

