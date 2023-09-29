With only one exhibitor for the Santa Gertrudis breed at Melbourne Royal this year, the heifer was judged as a worthy champion.
Santa Gertrudis judge Nicole Muller, Millicent, SA awarded Burramurra 491 with the top honour, and despite being the sole exhibitor, she said the heifer was well worthy of every one of her ribbons.
"This heifer might be the sole exhibit in the Santa Gertrudis, but she's definitely worthy of these ribbons," Ms Muller said.
"She's definitely got the ability to win these ribbons up against a line of cattle as well."
Ms Muller said she was a smooth heifer in appearance with a good carcass attribute and very feminine body through the front of her.
"She's a very solid heifer with good feet and legs, so congratulations to the exhibitor, they've got a very good animal here," Ms Muller said.
Burramurra Santa Gertrudis stud principal Mark Bazeley, Mathoura, was disappointed other Santa Gertrudis breeders weren't in attendance, but he wasn't surprised as many breeders in Victoria were turning towards black cattle.
Mr Bazeley said he brought this heifer to show after success at the Royal Adelaide Show in September, where she won junior champion heifer in a line-up of 13 other cattle.
"Her mother was senior champion in Adelaide, older sister was supreme Santa Gertrudis last year, it's a good female line which has been breeding on for me," he said.
"We've used a variety of different bulls and all the other calves we've had have been horned, but I've cracked a poll heifer now and we're happy with that."
Moving forward majority of his herd was poll cattle, but every now and again he integrated some horn genetics to keep diversity among the herd.
Throughout her muscle structure, Mr Bazeley said his supreme exhibit heifer had the muscle principles that were desired in a female Santa Gertrudis.
"She's got that wedgy shape, stands on her feet well and she's just the basic make and shake that you want," Mr Bazeley said.
As the only Santa Gertrudis on display, the heifer was also awarded junior champion, and grand champion female.
