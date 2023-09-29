Stock & Land
Red Cactus Red Poll stud principal Ross Draper marks 40 years

By Bryce Eishold
Updated September 29 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:06pm
Melbourne Royal agriculture development manager Melissa Neal, Red Cactus Red Poll stud principal Ross Draper, Arthurs Creek, sponsor Shannon Lawlor, International Animal Health, Kurmond, NSW, and Red Poll judge Ruby Canning, Mavstar Simmentals, Myamyn, with the supreme champion Red Poll Exhibit. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Arthurs Creek Red Poll breeder Ross Draper says his four-decade commitment to the Melbourne Royal Show has paid off after the 65-year-old claimed the highest breed exhibit on Friday.

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

