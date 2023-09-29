A ram, which featured in several Victorian shows this year, has topped the sale at Mallee Park White Suffolk and Poll Dorset stud.
Mallee Park, Hopetoun's top-priced Poll Dorset sold for $2400, while the two best-selling White Suffolks went for $1800.
The sale-topping Poll Dorset was a single ram, by Mallee Park 1640272020200156.
He was bought by Athlone Poll Dorset and Southdown stud principal Henry Cameron, Penshurst.
The ram had a birthweight of 0.26 kilograms, a weaning weight of 7.64 kg and a post-weaning weight of 11.84kg.
His post-weaning fat measurement was -0.64, his post-weaning eye muscle depth was recorded at 0.93 and his terminal carcase production index stood at 129.16.
Mr Cameron said he had seen the ram several times, including at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo, and Sheepvention, Hamilton.
"He is a nice and thick hindquartered ram, with plenty of length about him," Mr Cameron said.
"We have about 800 ewes and you have to keep breeding as things will turn around again."
He also bought lot 1, for $1000.
"I am trying to put more meat in the hindquarters, Dorset rams have got too lean, in recent times," he said.
The first of two sale-topping White Suffolks, lot 17 a June 2022-drop twin, had a birthweight of 0.17kg, a weaning weight of 8.17kg and a post-weaning weight of 12.11kg.
He had a PEMD of 1.51, a PFAT measurement of - 0.28 and a TCP of 130.8.
The second ram, lot 31, a July 2022-drop animal, had a birth weight of 0.13kg, a weaning weight of 9.48kg and a post-weaning weight of 14.54kg.
The ram's post-weaning eye muscle depth was 1.42mm and his post-weaning fat depth measured -0.62mm.
His TCP index measured 138.15.
Mallee Park's top-priced Ultra White sold for $1000.
Mallee Park stud principal Tim Ferguson said all the top 15 sheep in the sale had been exhibited at shows, this season.
He said he felt everything went well, this year, despite looming challenging times.
"From the feedback from the clients, they have had it pretty good - understanding we are in a lower market at the moment," he said.
"But they anticipate the markets will turn around and we will be back into stronger conditions, in 12 months times.
"They understand things are going to be a bit tougher, but the rams that have gone now are for next year, so hopefully they are going towards a stronger market."
He said there were "mixed feelings", with some producers not wanting to sell old ewes and were running them around and get another lamb out of them.
Mr Ferguson said the stud had dropped its reserve price, to make it easier for clients to buy.
"Our average price is certainly back, on previous years - but if our clients didn't have the money available, we were trying to take some of the blow," he said.
Like many producers, he said Mallee Park was looking for a "finishing rain' although subsoil moisture had been maintained.
'I thought the rams stood up well - the spring-droppers were a little bit smaller, but all-in-all they presented well," he said.
"They had the best start we have ever had."
Nutrien livestock agent, Birchip, Patrick O'Reilly said rams went to a number of local buyers, including from Ararat Hopetoun, Nhill, Warracknabeal and Birchip.
"It's a time for opportunity to get into it, they are talking about a bit of dryness, going forward, but it's an opportunity get some good genetics," Mr O'Reilly said.
