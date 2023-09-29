Stock & Land
Home/News

The buyer of Mallee Park's top-priced ram had plenty of opportunity to see his purchase

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 29 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Ferguson, Mallee Park Poll Dorset and White Suffolk studs, with the champion interbreed short wool ram, a White Suffolk, at the Ballarat Victorian Sheep Show. Picture by Andrew Miller
Tim Ferguson, Mallee Park Poll Dorset and White Suffolk studs, with the champion interbreed short wool ram, a White Suffolk, at the Ballarat Victorian Sheep Show. Picture by Andrew Miller

A ram, which featured in several Victorian shows this year, has topped the sale at Mallee Park White Suffolk and Poll Dorset stud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.