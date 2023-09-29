Stock & Land
Blonde d'Aquitaine supreme exhibit awarded to debut bull

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
September 29 2023 - 4:45pm
Ian Fox, Renard Blondes stud principal and Ellie Stephen, Cobram, Sponsor Shannon Lawlor, International Animal Health, Kurmond, NSW and Blonde d'Aquitaine judge Jess Sharp, Lochclyde Pastoral, Russells Bridge with Blonde d'Aquitane supreme exhibit Renard Solomon. Picture by Holly McGuinness
From their first time in a showing pen, to taking out Blonde d'Aquitaine supreme exhibit at Melbourne Royal, which came from a Victorian stud.

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

