From their first time in a showing pen, to taking out Blonde d'Aquitaine supreme exhibit at Melbourne Royal, which came from a Victorian stud.
The winning bull, Renard Solomon was a favourite for Renard Blondes stud principal Ian Fox, Cobram, who said the bull had a gentle nature and was sold to a Chinchilla, QLD property.
Running the stud alongside partner, Ellie Stephen, they both agreed the female was a great animal to compete against as Ms Stephen said they had seen her before and she always did a great job in her class.
Mr Fox said for the Blonde d'Aquitaine breed they provided a great carcass structure into a line of cattle, and his winning bull had a good muscle spread and eye muscle area.
"At that weight and having a 142 eye muscle, hes got all the right carcass traits to value add, you can put a bull like this over any sort of cow to add more carcass for the butcher," Mr Fox said.
"The judge liked the fact he's been working and he's produced a lovely little heifer that I'll probably go on to show myself," Ms Stephen said.
Judge Jess Sharp, said comparing the two cattle to each other they were both great animals and were doing everything they could for the breed.
"I've spoken about carcass and both animals have got that carcass ability, but today going back to their bones you've got to look at how they've got to walk and how they move around and I feel the bull here is a better example of that carcass and structure," Ms Sharp said.
"He's very clean through his head and shoulders, has got a lot of meat up there on that top line.
"We've got to think that we need to put calves on the ground that have a heap of red meat and [the bull] has got the attributes to do that."
For the grand champion female, Ms Sharp said she was doing exactly what the breed needs in the industry and it was good to see the continuation of her genetics alongside her through her calf.
"She's got a great little calf on foot here today with plenty of growth in him, which is great to see in our market at the moment, we need to think about that carcass," Ms Sharp said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.