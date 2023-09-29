A Gippsland-based third-generation Hereford operation has received legend status by the Melbourne Royal Show after 70 years of showing cattle.
The Manson family of Wanrua Poll Herefords, Newry, received the award after winning the supreme Hereford champion of the show with a rising 12-month-old heifer.
Ian Manson, 90, who started the stud 69 years ago received the award on behalf of his family.
His son, Andrew Manson, said it was an overwhelming moment for his father.
"A lot of hard work has gone into our cattle over many years," Andrew said.
"My father, Ian, started the stud 70 years ago next year and he was here to witness the show today.
"He's rising 90 in about two months."
Andrew put the success down to hard work and the creation of his own breeding program, "which sometimes went against the trend".
"I was pretty fortunate a couple of years ago to speak to Sophie Holt from Tondara Hereford stud and asked if we could find a good bull and they said they had a good bull called Tondara Mason who was a former Melbourne champion," he said.
"We secured him for the breeding program and have had two champions out on the floor from him today."
The supreme ribbon was won by Wanrua Q Victoria, an October 2022-drop heifer, while the stud claimed the grand champion Hereford bull ribbon with Wanrua Tank, a 12-month-old bull.
"We run about 250 registered cows but they are run as commercial animals with no favourites," Andrew said.
"We've sold bulls to every state over the years, including WA, the Northern Territory and we've taken bulls to Dubbo, NSW and Wodonga recently along with our own on-property.
"Commercial is where the money is and the stud is a bonus, but you can't get away from the commercial."
Andrew said the prize-winning bull featured "a lot of muscle".
"People say Herefords don't have muscle, but this calf is rising 12 months and has an EMA of 128," he said.
"The sister to him who was the supreme champion today by Mason also is an awesome little package."
He said the family's induction into the legend status of the Melbourne Royal Show was hard to believe.
"The recognition today was a sign that all of our hard work has come to fruition," he said.
"It's great for dad to see it too after he started the stud 70 years ago."
Hereford judge Damon Englund, Deep Creek Cattle Services, Upper Stowport, Tasmania, said he was thrilled to be given an opportunity to judge the breed.
"It's been great to be a Tasmanian to come over and judge at a Royal show," he said.
"We don't get many guys coming over here so it was a very humbling experience.
"It is actually six years to the day since I won the national junior judging finals here at the Melbourne Royal, so to be here again was an absolute thrill."
Mr Englund said the quality of the Hereford was outstanding, and credited the uniformity of the breed.
"The young heifer we had for our supreme exhibit was a phenomenal animal," he said.
"It was great to see a British-bred animal with some performance but also with some femininity.
"She was only a baby at nearly 12 months and you'd struggle to find a better heifer anywhere.
"The amount of thickness she has over the top is incredible, she's structurally very good and obviously she's refined enough to have a beautiful extension at the front and carry herself well."
He said the grand champion bull featured "a great amount of carcase".
"You can see the stud has gone leaps and bounds with this bull and it's really good to see him carry himself well with a good skin and hair type too," he said.
"The Herefords have a massive place in the commercial market."
