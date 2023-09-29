Stock & Land
Brownport Almonds Pty Ltd agrees to back-pay underpaid workers at Hattah farm

September 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Brownport Almonds Pty Ltd signed an enforceable undertaking (EU) with the Fair Work Ombudsman after they conducted a payroll audit from 2016-2021 which found underpayments. File picture.
A Sunraysia almond grower has agreed to pay back more than $500,000 in payments to staff after Fair Work inspectors after it was found they had underpaid workers over several years.

