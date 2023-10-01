Stock & Land
Home/News

Breet and Scott Loughridge, Poowong representing Australia in 2023 World Ploughing Contest

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
October 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Loughridge demonstrating reversable ploughing. Mr Loughridge is in Latvia representing Australia at the National Ploughing Championships held in October. Picture supplied.
Brett Loughridge demonstrating reversable ploughing. Mr Loughridge is in Latvia representing Australia at the National Ploughing Championships held in October. Picture supplied.

Dairy farmer Brett Loughridge, and his son Scott from Poowong, are preparing to represent Australia at this year's World Ploughing Contest to be held in Kuldiga in western Latvia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.