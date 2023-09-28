Stock & Land
Maine-Anjou stud BlueDrop scores supreme sash at Melbourne

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
Updated September 28 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:06pm
Jared Mackelmann, BlueDrop Maine-Anjou, Invergordon, Maine-Anjou judge Nicole Muller, Rellum Farms Simmentals, Mount Gambier, SA, and sponsor Eliza Babazogli, International Animal Health, Kurmond, NSW. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Jared Mackelmann's passion to promote the benefits of Maine-Anjous have paid dividends after the Invergordon stud principal won the supreme exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show.

