Jared Mackelmann's passion to promote the benefits of Maine-Anjous have paid dividends after the Invergordon stud principal won the supreme exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Mr Mackelmann, the stud principal of BlueDrop Maine-Anjou stud, was the only competitor in the breed at this year's 2023 show.
"It's great to get the breed out there and expose them at Royal shows," Mr Mackelmann said.
"I try and do a handful of shows annually because I'm really passionate about promoting the breed.
"Numbers do like with the Maine-Anjous, so that can make it easier to show them, but I really want to spread the word."
The nine-month-old bull, BlueDrop Jasper Tailsman, was "hard to fault", according to the judge, and displayed a number of characteristics "true to the breed".
"I love their colour and docility, and they have a lovely red and white colour," Mr Mackelmann said.
"They also have very good meat quality, they cross over other breeds really well and have an exceptional ease of calving."
Mr Mackelmann said the breed was naturally horned, but his focus was on producing polled animals which attracted a better commercial advantage.
"We are a small stud which focuses on high-quality, ease-of-calving, docile and polled animals," he said.
"His mother had a calf that showed last year which won grand champion at last year's show."
Maine-Anjou judge Nicole Muller, Rellum Farms Simmentals, Mount Gambier, SA, said the bull was an "excellent example of the breed".
"He was only a nine-month-old bull, but he showed a lot of potential for the breed, he was nice and strong through and had plenty of structure through him," she said.
"He had plenty of eye muscle and to have a figure of 75 for EMA for a bull of that age is very good.
"The breed is a small breed and at the end of the day, it still has valuable in the market because it can be used for a number of crosses, but there's not a lot of people who value what this breed can add to their operation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.