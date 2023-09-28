A 19-year-old Red Angus breeder from southern NSW says she was inspired to promote the breed after she received a complimentary heifer at the age of 15.
Maddy Telford, MGT Cattle Co, Barham, NSW, won the supreme Red Angus exhibit with her 14-month-old bull, MGT T3 Texas, at the Melbourne Royal Show on Thursday.
Coincidentally, Ms Telford won the grand champion ribbon with the grandmother of this year's prize-winning bull at the 2022 Melbourne Royal Show.
"I was given a Red Angus heifer after working for a stud when I was 15 by Redgums Red Angus in Echuca and from there, I bought a cow from Bolton Girls Red Angus with a calf at foot," she said.
"I love showing, I've been showing since I was 12, and to come back and do this a second time round is pretty good."
Ms Telford is the secretary for the Red Angus Youth Committee and said the breed was an ideal alternative for young people considering an entrance into the stud game.
"We have a Red Angus Youth page on Facebook so I would strongly encourage people to get around it," she said.
"I'm pretty overwhelmed because the heifer my bull competed against was a cracking example of the breed, but this big fella just really stood up in his second show."
Diamond Angus, Cowra, NSW, won the grand champion Red Angus female title earlier in the day.
Ms Telford said she planned to eventually offer the award-winning bull for sale.
"We run a fair few cows and calves and a lot of his relatives are at home, so if we sell him we sell him, and if we don't, we will take him to Sydney next year," she said.
"I sold this fella's sire to a man at Barnawartha and he joined that bull with 50 heifers and 47 of them were in calf, so that was a good result."
Red Angus judge Aimee Bolton, Bolton Angus and Red Angus, Shepparton, said the breed was represented well throughout the show.
She said cattle were suited to a range of operations and known for their maternal traits.
"These are cattle that have a lot of performance and are structurally-sound," she said.
"Maddy has only recently got into Red Angus in the last few years and has done a fantastic job.
"Red Angus are great maternal cattle, they have great udders, and they are a very docile breed which is great when you work with them in the yards."
