A surprise win for a South Australian stud has seen a young 14-month-old bull take out supreme exhibit Square Meater at Melbourne Royal.
Square Meaters judge Ruby Canning, Dunkeld said she chose her supreme exhibit, Willows Rest Taz, based on what she would look for as a producer.
Grand champion Square Meater female was awarded to Rosehill Stella from Rosehill Square Meaters, Woodside, SA.
Ms Canning said Rosehill Stella, which was awarded grand champion female was the most overall correct in the female section, but the young bull still came out on top.
"[The female] had good growth for her age, and a good length of body," Ms Canning said.
However, Ms Canning said when looking at the bull, Willows Rest Taz, caught her eye as soon as the bull entered the ring with his side profile and phenotypic strengths.
"Also that overall balance in the animal, from his girth to his flank, he's even in type, he's got good strength of bone, good testicle development for his age, he's a bull that I just admire," she said.
Willows Rest stud principal Kyla Palk said she and her family were over the moon with the result and didn't expect their younger bull to take the win.
Her pick to win in the bull category was their older, more developed bull, Willows Rest Scorcher, who was judged in the over 24 months.
"[Willows Rest Taz] is only 14-months-old compared to two-and-a-half," Ms Palk said.
"And Taz's full brother is in NSW winning show winning, class wining, show steers so the genetics are strong since they're out of the same cow line."
Ms Palk said she thought he stood out as he's a thick, deep, and soft set bull and although only a junior he was carrying just enough fat in the right places.
"He's just a little nugget that's doing really well, so we're really happy," she said.
Ms Palk moved into breeding Square Meaters after living in what she referred to as suburbia in South Australia, her partner Simon and her decided to go back into farming.
They searched for a breed that was polled, easy to handle and moderate framed for her children to handle, and now 16 years later her cattle are taking out supreme champion at Melbourne Royal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.