Willows Rest Square Meaters take out supreme exhibit

Holly McGuinness
Updated September 29 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:11pm
Jacqui Palka, Willows Rest Square Meaters, Eden Valley, SA, with the Square Meater supreme exhibit Willows Rest Taz. Picture by Holly McGuinness
A surprise win for a South Australian stud has seen a young 14-month-old bull take out supreme exhibit Square Meater at Melbourne Royal.

