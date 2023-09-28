What makes an excellent agribusiness website?

Every agribusiness should manage a website to get word of their business out in the flourishing digital space, Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Last March, two of Australia's largest telecom companies, Telstra and TPG Telecom, announced their separate efforts to improve technological penetration in the agriculture sector. Collaborating with universities and tech firms, they developed solutions for enhancing commercial farm output while reducing human intervention in laborious processes.

The investment in equipment and manpower is so significant that one report pointed out that the agriculture sector may be the telcos' next battleground. Yet, for farmers and agribusiness owners, embracing technology is now inevitable. Researchers at the University of South Australia assert that agriculture needs to innovate more than ever, given recent events such as climate change.

Apart from adopting state-of-the-art machinery and automating selected agricultural processes, embracing technology can also happen on the marketing side. At this point, every agribusiness should manage a website to get word of their business out in the flourishing digital space. Even in the countryside, people take to the internet for their needs.

That said, what makes an excellent agribusiness website? The doctrine follows the rule book for general web design, though the reasons for doing so have much to do with the local environment. Without considering such circumstances, agribusiness websites tend to offer bad user experience.

Optimised graphics

Last year, Associate Professor Mark Gregory from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology conducted a study on internet access in rural areas. The sample size included residents of several towns across three states and First Nations communities.

The results were, for Gregory, woeful. Only a quarter of households in some towns and rural communities have internet access. The average data speed is only a tenth of the speeds urban centres like Melbourne and Sydney enjoy. The lack of postpaid support in the countryside forces households to use more expensive prepaid plans.

As to how this study relates to the principles of creating a good agribusiness website, it means that people in the countryside can't browse the internet as much. Their time for looking up info on an agribusiness is limited. Making them wait too long for online content to load discourages them from exploring the website more, let alone doing business with its owner.

Load speed is one of the vital criteria for user-friendly websites. Every second a user waits for a page to load increases the likelihood of them leaving the site without performing further actions, known as 'bouncing.' Numerous approaches for improving page load speeds exist, one of which is optimising images and graphics for the Web.

Nearly every website needs images and graphics to attract leads and prospects, but these files eat up substantial server space and take time to render. They need to be as small as possible without compromising quality, achievable using new-gen file formats.

Although compatibility with web design software and platforms is still a work in progress, new-gen image formats such as WebP and scalable vector graphics (SVG) save files at smaller sizes compared to their predecessors. This works for most rural internet users that depend on prepaid internet access, as their data consumption won't take a huge hit.

Comprehensible copy

Adult literacy has been a major issue in Australia since 2012. A study performed that year by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revealed that around half of the country's adults have literacy levels below Level 3. Based on OECD standards, they can only do low-level paraphrasing and inference at most.

The federal government has yet to update this figure, but multiple groups, including teachers and business owners, have warned that the situation might be worse now. In Tasmania, the most rural place in Australia, local groups claim that literacy rates are the lowest nationwide. Worse, people tend to hide their struggles with comprehension due to social stigma.

While a website's copy needs to sound professional, big words and jargon aren't necessarily the best ways to go about it. Even if an agribusiness caters to a more learned target audience, there's no telling when a different individual stumbles upon the site. Both kinds of visitors deserve equal access to concise online information.

Pursuit Digital web design services and similar solutions make creating short and simple web copies a habit. They know a website can only get visitors' attention for so long before they lose interest. Some methods they use to create attention-grabbing copies include:

Writing as if the business is talking to the visitor

Writing concise sentences with simple language

Identifying the information customers are looking for

Integrating keywords and other search engine optimisation (SEO) best practices

Ending content with a clear call to action (CTA, more on this later)

Comprehension also extends to the website's layout. Proper alignment and spacing, among other approaches, help readers read and appreciate the information. A thought-out chunk of text won't matter if the alignment's all over the place or the lines are all bunched up.

SEO-friendly

Modern life without search engines would be unthinkable. Roughly seven out of 10 interactions on the Web begin with firing up search engines like Google and Bing, outpacing other channels. If the internet is the world's biggest library, the search engine is the cataloguing system.

More importantly, search engines can retrieve even the least searched content from the depths of the internet. Because of this, provided adequate SEO, a small player's website can give industry behemoths a run for their money. Combined with people's tendency to search for businesses near them, agribusinesses stand to benefit aplenty from having an SEO-friendly website.

Another factor worth considering is the rise of small farms as the dominant type of agribusiness. What qualifies as a small farm varies by state, but in Victoria, a viable qualification may be land around 20 hectares big. While owning a small fraction of all agricultural land, small farms are the most numerous.

A report by the Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation states that the increase in the number of small farms in the past few decades has changed local communities. Several of these changes include farmers being more responsible for their community and educating people about their role in putting food on every household's table.

To deliver this information across the vast countryside, these farms have to harness the power of the Web by building a website. Once that's complete, its content must be optimised to appear on search results. Aiming for the top won't be easy, but it's worth aiming for.

SEO for agribusiness websites work the same way as general SEO. Produce people-first content for the website, such as blog posts and landing pages, and integrate ranking keywords into them naturally. The same applies to guest posting or writing articles for third-party publishers; in this case, writing for farming niche sites.

Of course, this is an oversimplification of SEO, as the subject warrants an entire article in itself. There's no shortage of authoritative resources on the basics to get agribusinesses started, such as this one from Ahrefs. Without learning this, your website may be at risk of losing opportunities.

Clear call to action

Under its Delivering Ag2030 initiative, the federal government aims to turn agriculture into an $100 billion sector by 2030. According to former agriculture minister, David Littleproud, achieving this involves committing more than $6 billion for fostering growth across seven areas: trade, biosecurity, stewardship, supply chains, infrastructure, research and human capital.

So how close is the sector to achieving this goal right now?

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry forecasted that the sector's output would be 14% lower for the fiscal year 2023-24 than the previous year. From a record high of $92 billion, longer droughts and inflation would force this year's output to taper at $79 billion. Exports are also expected to take a hit, reduced to $65 billion for this year.

An excellent agribusiness website can't solve climate change or post-pandemic economic woes. Nevertheless, demand for crops and livestock will remain because food is a basic human need. Motivating them to buy entails leading them to the next step after checking out a page, which is achievable through a clear CTA message.

CTA messages don't always have to state words like 'buy now' in verbatim. A good CTA points a visitor where to click next if they want to know more; it can be the online store or another blog post. By leading visitors to another part of the site, you can keep them on the website longer and increase the chances of conversion.

For example, you want to announce details of your mini-series on how technology is changing how farmers work. A great CTA message would tell readers that the first episode or complete playlist is available, followed by a link to where they can watch it. Not all CTAs lead to a sale, but the more content visitors consume, the more they'll see the brand as worth buying from.

Experts advise formulating CTAs to lead to a single action. Putting a tedious set of steps between readers and the action you want them to take can discourage them from proceeding. On that note, avoid stuffing a page with CTAs; one per page will suffice.

Conclusion

Whether a small farm or a household name among agribusinesses, there's no escaping the need to adopt technology. Apart from state-of-the-art equipment, agribusinesses must optimise their websites (or build one if they haven't already) to extend their reach. Such optimisations should take how their customers use the internet into account.