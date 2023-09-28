Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Merridale Angus from Tennyson win major gong at Melbourne Royal

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated September 28 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A prominent Angus cow identified at birth by its north-central Victorian owners as a future stud breeder has won the most prestigious breed title at the Royal Melbourne Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.