Melbourne Royal supreme champion Charolais debut winners

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
September 28 2023 - 1:14pm
Charolais associate judge Matt Cooney, Charolais judge David Bondfield, Golden Rose Charolais co-principals Murray Van Der Drift and Erin Ferguson, Macorna, Rebecca Dalton, Hilltop Pastoral and Shannon Lawlor, international Animal Health with supreme Charolais champion Golden Rose Fairy Floss. Picture by Holly McGunness
Young up and coming Charolais breeders took out top supreme champion for their second ever showing of the breed.

Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

