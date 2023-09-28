Young up and coming Charolais breeders took out top supreme champion for their second ever showing of the breed.
The supreme champion was awarded to Golden Rose Charolais stud, Macorna for their 16-month-old heifer, Golden Rose Fairy Floss.
Judged by former Charolais Society of Australia president, David Bondfield, he said it was great to see two junior animals in the top line-up for the breed.
He said both cattle were a good example of genetics moving through in young animals.
"I really liked the function on these two animals, they're not extreme in any way," Mr Bondfield said.
"They sit right in that optimum growth pattern to suit more markets, they've both got fat cover, lots of muscle, extremely sound, great front ends and are well put together."
With the win going to the grand champion female, Mr Bondfield said she was a sweet heifer to watch with an angular feminine build that was very three-dimensional.
"She plants her feet squarely every time and has a really strong top," Mr Bondfield said.
Golden Rose Charolais co-stud principal Murray Van Der Drift, Macorna said he and partner, Erin Ferguson really liked their winning heifer but never expect a win.
"She's a very strong cow and [winning] is really exciting," Mr Van Der Drift said.
The couple are showing a total of 27 animals over the show, and had entrants in the Speckle Park breed, and Limousin cattle.
Ms Ferguson said having so many other cattle to show for the day they had barely a chance to process their win, but look forward to reflecting later in the day.
Grand Champion bull was awarded to Windjammer Tim Tam, from Windjammer Simmentals & Charolais stud, exhibited by Jaime Vosper.
Mr Bondfield said the bull had a deep flank, with strong hips and loin.
"The bull is a really safe commercial type bull, with an extra bit of length and is beautifully put together," Mr Bondfield said.
