Kyneton dips lower, offering opportunity for those will to take the chance

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 28 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 12:46pm
Noel Talbot, Lancefield, was joined by son Carl and grandson Alexander, 10, of Fish Creek, at Kyneton. They were looking at cows and calves for Carl Talbot's beef operation. Pictures by Andrew Miller
Harry, 13, Simon and Charles, 16 Wilson from Melbourne were visiting family members at Barfold and came along to the Kyneton store sale. Picture by Andrew Miller
Kyneton's September store sale was buoyed by two large drafts of cows and calves, with one agent saying "opportunity awaits" for potential buyers of steers and heifers.

