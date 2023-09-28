Kyneton's September store sale was buoyed by two large drafts of cows and calves, with one agent saying "opportunity awaits" for potential buyers of steers and heifers.
Agents yarded 700 head of steers, heifers, pregnancy-tested-in-calf females and cows and calves.
They included a draft of 90 Angus cows and calves, from Two Creeks Pastoral, Tocumwal, NSW and Anthony Battersby's bi-annual draft.
Steers and heifer prices continued to drop, in line with other markets around Victoria.
Kyneton agents cancelled the August store sale, due to a lack of cattle.
Mr McGrath said Two Creeks was lightening off cattle numbers, while Mr Battersby offered joined heifers, or heifers and calves, twice a year.
"They sold to spirited bidding," he said.
Elders Yea livestock branch manager Bruce Elliott picked up several pens of the Two Creeks cows and calves.
Buyers included Ballarat Meat Company and Highland Meats, as well as Elders agents from Ballarat and Ararat, as well as Nutrien Kilmore and Kyneton.
"AWN Nelson also purchased a few lots of cattle, there was solid local competition but no feedlots," he said.
"I would say opportunity awaits in the current market - in my 47 years in this industry, I don't think I have seen opportunity like this before," he said.
No-one knew how the season would go, despite talk of an El Nino, he said.
There was plenty of opportunity, for those prepared to take a chance.
"We understand that, but if you are a farmer, you have to be an optimist - if you are not an optimist, you shouldn't be doing it, in my opinion," he said.
Cows and calves sold "very, very well" in light of the current market, he said.
Elders Kyneton livestock agent Dean Coxon agreed the cow and calf job was "pretty strong - the quality of the cows and calves was good."
He agreed with many agents that there was little confidence in the cattle market.
"Feedlot suitable and weaner cattle were very, very disappointing," Mr Coxon said.
"There is not much confidence in the job, and it's very evident in the sales."
K, G and R Kelly sold nine Jarobee and Dunoon-blood steers, 504kg, for $1080 or 214c/kg.
R and M Buck sold six Adameluca-blood steers, 337kg, for $800 or 237c/kg.
Roskovic sold seven steers, 381kg, for $680 or 178c/kg.
Dinwoodie sold seven steers, 294kg, for $560 or 190c/kg.
Mosca Family Trust sold nine steers, 351kg, for $620 or 176c/kg.
W Hawken sold 12 Merridale-blood steers, 349kg, for $760 or 217c/kg.
K Chase sold 10 steers, 304kg, for $600 or 197c/kg.
L O'Brien sold eight heifers, 300kg, for $400, or 133c/kg.
K Kent sold six heifers, 285kg, for $380, or 133c/kg.
K, G and R Kelly, sold three heifers, 473kg, for $800 or 169c/kg; four heifers, 557kg, for $800, or 143c/kg and nine heifers, 457kg, for $820 or 179c/kg.
Mark Barri sold eight heifers, 326kg, for $540, or 165c/kg.
J and M Dingle sold 10 Barwidgee-blood heifers, 318kg, for $440, or 138c/kg
L and L Mudford sold 14 Lawson-blood heifers, 294kg, for $400 or 136c/kg.
Two Creeks Pastoral, Tocumwal, NSW, sold 84 Angus cows and calves for an average of $1348 a unit.
Anthony Battersby sold 10 by 10 cows and calves for $1560, 10 by 10 units for $1520 and a further nine for $1420.
Thiele sold three by three PTIC calves, redpastured to an Angus bull, for $1000.
