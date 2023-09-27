Stock & Land
Home/News

Koole Vale Merino and Poll Merino sale reflects seasonal, market conditions

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 27 2023 - 11:22pm, first published 11:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stud principal Alan Harris with Elders Bendigo agent Chris Anderson, buyers Annalise Johnson and Roger Kemp, Toolleen, Elders Bendigo district wool manager Adam Millard and the sale-topping ram.
Stud principal Alan Harris with Elders Bendigo agent Chris Anderson, buyers Annalise Johnson and Roger Kemp, Toolleen, Elders Bendigo district wool manager Adam Millard and the sale-topping ram.

Central Victorian Merino and Poll Merino stud Koole Vale has hit its top price of $3000 with a ram carrying what principal Alan Harris says is "a good heavy wool."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.