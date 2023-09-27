Stock & Land
First time Belbourie buyers from near Dubbo, NSW intent on buying top priced ram

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
September 27 2023 - 5:56pm
Belbourie stud principal Paul Hendy and buyers Malcolm and Hayden Cox, Bocoble, Eumungerie, NSW with their top priced ram Lot 4 Brown 985 which they bought for $6000. Picture by Philippe Perez
A MERINO stud who has recently moved to a new location has travelled to Belbourie Merino stud in Marnoo to buy only one ram, which also grabbed the top price at the sale.

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

