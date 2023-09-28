Technology developed and used in the Northern Territory for fire scanning and management has experienced never before seen interaction.
The online portal fire authority outlines satellite imagery of hotspot fires between 30 minutes, to two hours of detection meaning pastoralists and land holders were able to monitor conditions from a distance.
Fires are detected by satellites which analyse images and heat detected from above, then connecting to grounded receiving stations for further analysis before noting the location as a suspected fire on the Northern Australia & Rangelands Fire Information (NAFI) website.
In development with Charles Darwin University's Darwin Centre for Bushfire Research (DCBR), recent fires meant the service received 180,000 requests during a day of fires up north, with staff developing a dedicated server to ensure reliability.
NAFI Service Manager Dr Peter Jacklyn said staff on the project expected and increase in users, but did not expect it to be ten times more than the same time period in 2022.
"Authorities use this to update themselves on where the fire might be heading and if any burned areas are likely to pull the fire up," Dr Jacklyn said.
CDU's Northern Institute fire researcher Dr Rohan Fisher said the role the software had would become increasingly more critical with the upcoming predicted weather and fire risks.
"NAFI has become deeply embedded into the culture of fire management. As a land management tool, it's groundbreaking in providing underpinning support for land managers across most of Australia," Dr Fisher said.
"It's important to understand the nature of the continent we live on because is very fire prone."
