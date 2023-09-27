Long-serving regional politician Jacinta Allan is Victoria's 49th Premier, replacing Daniel Andrews after nine years in the role.
The deputy premier from central Victoria put her hand up after Mr Andrews' surprise resignation from politics effective from 5pm on September 27.
Ms Allan is the first woman to lead the state in three decades, since Joan Kirner became Victoria's inaugural female Premier in the early 1990s.
The party's new leadership was decided in a caucus meeting held after midday on September 27.
Ms Allan is from the party's left and faced a challenge by public transport minister Ben Carroll, from the party's right faction, however it's been reported a compromise was reached with Mr Carroll to serve as deputy Premier.
The news was confirmed shortly before 3pm by MP Paul Hamer who told reporters at parliament house that all positions had been elected unopposed.
He said he believed Ms Allan would be sworn in later in the afternoon.
Born and raised in Bendigo, Jacinta Allan entered state parliament as Member for Bendigo East in 1999.
She became a Minister for Employment and Youth Affairs in December 2002 and has held a range of portfolios since including public transport, major projects and transport infrastructure.
She served as Deputy Premier alongside Mr Andrews since June 2022.
Hours after the Labor leader announced his resignation, Ms Allan paid tribute to his tenure and confirmed her interest in the role.
"Congratulations Premier. An unparalleled legacy that has changed our state forever & for the better," she said on social media.
"Thank you for your leadership & your friendship.
"I will be putting myself forward to lead our party & continue the extraordinary work of our Labor government."
The next Victorian election is slated for November 2026.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.